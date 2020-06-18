READER’S EDITORIAL: WHY IS WATER SHUT OFF AT CAMPGROUNDS IN MCCAIN VALLEY?

By Ken Danielson

Photo, left: Google Earth image of water systems

Photo, right by Miriam Raftery: Lark campground, before construction of Tule Wind

June 18, 2020 (McCain Valley) -- Many of you have probably visited the Cottonwood campground at the end of McCain Valley road. (Identical conditions exist at the Lark Canyon Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) park midway to Cottonwood). I’ve been camping there for more than 40 years. Even with the industrialization of the valley. it has remained a gem.

There are brand new, complete water systems at both sites that have been UNUSED AND DISCONNECTED for seven or eight years. These are full six feet deep wells with solar panel systems and DC submersible pumps and motor controllers. They built two massive reinforced concrete tanks just at Cottonwood that have been empty for many years. My educated guess is that $250,000 was spent on these.

I have been trying for two years through “channels” at the Bureau of Land Management to get them turned on. The fire danger at these campgrounds is off the chart! There are stacks of huge oak logs cut from beetle killed oaks that campers can build fires with- BUT NO WATER. There is no cell connection either so even a small fire could get big fast. It goes without saying that it’s windy out there!

Photos, right by Ken Danielson: Flowers in McCain Valley, a botanical paradise

There are water tanks along McCain Valley Road with red signs saying “fire suppression water” filled by Cal Fire to protect the windmill area. Why is the campground 1/2 a mile farther along not provided with water? It’s criminal.

Seeing these full tanks along the route with the campgrounds empty convinced me I had to take more action. Last week I called Diane Jacob’s office and talked to two staffers who never heard of Cottonwood- still no call back. I called the head of the California BLM, no call back. Congressman Juan Vargas, no call back! San Diego Union-Tribune, no call back.

I’m the kind of person they can ignore but maybe some of you have “connections.“

