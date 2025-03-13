READER’S EDITORIAL: YES, IT’S TIME TO BLOCK DESTRUCTIVE BUDGET

An open letter sent to California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff

By Chuck Brown, Spring Valley

March 13, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) - The House passed legislation to fund the government through Sept. 30 and thereby avert a shutdown at the end of this week.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where Democrats must decide whether to support it and thereby hand Trump and Musk a blank check to continue their assault on the federal government.

In normal times, Democrats vote for continuing budget resolutions because Democrats support the vital services that the government provides to the American people — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans services, education, the Food and Drug Administration, environmental protection, and much more.

These are not, nor have they been, normal times. There is more on the line this time than just the continuing of government services. Trump says `I won’t touch Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.’ Johnson’s bill hammers away at all three – and more.

This time, the real choice Congressional Democrats face today is not between a continuing resolution that allows the government to function normally or a government shutdown. Under Trump and Musk, the government is not functioning normally – and NEVER WILL. It is not continuing. It is already shutting down.

I urge you to vote against the abhorrent legislation passed by the House of Non-Representatives. Then, perhaps there can be a bipartisan discussion.

Let’s not make E. Y. Harburg’s Poem a reality – penned in the 1960s. (He wrote the lyrics for “Somewhere, Over the Rainbow” and “Brother, Can You Spare Me a Dime”, among others.)

Should I write a letter to my congressman? So, your congressman has two ends, a thinking end and a sitting end, and since his whole success depends upon his seat – why bother friend?  – E.Y. Harburg

The opinions in this reader’s editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.


Comments

yes

Submitted by on

the democrats need to grow a pair and vote it down. we will understand and the federal workers will understand.

Donald Trump...

Submitted by on

Impeached twice, indicted four times, convicted on thirty four felony counts, vowed to reverse inflation, trade war bad for economy / consumers, thinks he's a King, saved by God from a sniper so he could Save America. Elon Musk: baby maker, raised in a wealthy family just like trump, acting as if he's elected to do the presidents bidding with no restraints, childlike behavior similar to trump, emotional trips like trump, takes Ketamine frequently, seems to take delight in trashing the economy and firing thousands of dedicated government employees, is determined to decimate social security, medicare and the SNAP program. I wonder how many republican voters are regretting their decision to vote Trump in for a second term - and if he can manipulate it, a possible third term. They sure are Making America Great Again - in their psychedelic vision anyway...

