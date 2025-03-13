READER’S EDITORIAL: YES, IT’S TIME TO BLOCK DESTRUCTIVE BUDGET

An open letter sent to California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff

By Chuck Brown, Spring Valley

March 13, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) - The House passed legislation to fund the government through Sept. 30 and thereby avert a shutdown at the end of this week.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where Democrats must decide whether to support it and thereby hand Trump and Musk a blank check to continue their assault on the federal government.

In normal times, Democrats vote for continuing budget resolutions because Democrats support the vital services that the government provides to the American people — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans services, education, the Food and Drug Administration, environmental protection, and much more.

These are not, nor have they been, normal times. There is more on the line this time than just the continuing of government services. Trump says `I won’t touch Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.’ Johnson’s bill hammers away at all three – and more.

This time, the real choice Congressional Democrats face today is not between a continuing resolution that allows the government to function normally or a government shutdown. Under Trump and Musk, the government is not functioning normally – and NEVER WILL. It is not continuing. It is already shutting down.

I urge you to vote against the abhorrent legislation passed by the House of Non-Representatives. Then, perhaps there can be a bipartisan discussion.

Let’s not make E. Y. Harburg’s Poem a reality – penned in the 1960s. (He wrote the lyrics for “Somewhere, Over the Rainbow” and “Brother, Can You Spare Me a Dime”, among others.)

Should I write a letter to my congressman? So, your congressman has two ends, a thinking end and a sitting end, and since his whole success depends upon his seat – why bother friend? – E.Y. Harburg

