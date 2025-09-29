Reader’s Editorial: Zionist state of Israel is a betrayal of Judaism

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH

September 29, 2025 (San Diego) -- I am Jewish, born and raised in San Diego, and lived for six months in Israel in 1978. News focuses on the brutal Hamas attack on Israel; but ignores that two years earlier, 600,000 Israelis moved into the West Bank Palestinian Authority and a few thousand the Gaza strip, set fire to mosques, shot at farmers, etc. Condemned by the world.

Three percent of Israeli citizens are Palestinians, living in enclaves where they are often denied permits to build, with lower spending on schools, and several thousand held in administrative detention without charges.

So far, Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas attack has killed around 60,000 Palestinians. Yep, they did target Hamas headquarters, killing their leaders; but also bombed hospitals, schools, and other civilian targets, killing numerous innocent Palestinian men, women, and children. Israeli soldiers have shot and killed around 2,000 Palestinians trying to get to the UN food bank. The UN has condemned this.

So, would the Hamas attack have happened if the Israelis had not invaded Palestinian territory? I doubt it. Israel is NOT a Jewish state. The Bible says “Be kind to the stranger in your midst, for were you not strangers in the Land of Egypt?” Israel certainly ignores this!

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for publication, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Comments

Occupation NOT a myth

Submitted by on

Nope. Jews are NOT the indigenous people. When escaping from Egypt they invaded Palestine and brutally slaughtered the inhabitants. And then Palestine was invaded and the Jews were slaughtered or taken as slaves. And Palestine has been occupied by non-Jews for almost 2,000 years. From your point of view almost no current nation is legitimate since current populations not descendants of original native population. 

The Myth of Occupation

Submitted by on

Jews are the indigenous people of Israel, including Judea/Samaria and Jerusalem https://zoa.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/The-Myth-of-Occupation-Single-Pages-2024.pdf

Hot Coupons