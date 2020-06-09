By Susan Tamura, San Diego By Susan Tamura, San Diego

September 15, 2020 (San Diego) -- With California wildfires in the forefront, it is readily apparent that climate scientists' predictions of drier conditions in the West are coming to pass. Wildfires and their smoke are not new to us; it's their ever-increasing magnitude that will test our resilience.

Disinformation and denial are being overcome by current events. The fires, exacerbated by decades of greenhouse gas pollution, are leaving their indelible mark. There is time, ever shortening, to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Several bills introduced in Congress price carbon, a powerful solution driven by the U.S. economy that would jump-start our nation's transition to carbon-free energy. Among them is a revenue neutral option: H.R. 763 prices carbon and returns the proceeds to the American people in a dividend. Now is the time to advocate for solutions that address the damage caused by a warming world.