READER'S EDITORIAL: DISTRICT 1 ELECTION ISSUES AND NEGLECT

By Jennifer Lynn

April 9, 2025

(Spring Valley) -- I’ve written about this and spoken with the Representative from the County Registrar of Voters, who set up a table at two candidate forums, about Spring Valley being left out on the county web page and almost all media just stating cities and or South Bay. Spring Valley has never been referred to as the South Bay.

The zip code (91977) wasn’t even on the county page until the last week of March!Imagine a board member at the County’s Spring Valley Community Planning Group meeting on March 25 didn’t know what district she was residing in.

This meeting is recorded. When Griselda from District 1 showed up at the above meeting on March 25, I explained Spring Valley, where I live, is NOT La Presa but Spring Valley and that 91977 was not listed (see below). Griselda was surprised and searched my address.

When I showed her that on the evening of March 25, I did see it was corrected within a day or two and wrote to Griselda to thank her but that’s pathetic, appears unfair and unjust that it took that long!

The larger issue is Spring Valley has been divided up between Supervisors. The largest unincorporated area. The Chamber of Commerce for Spring Valley states that there are actually three Supervisors; is totally absurd - see photo! Spring Valley should have one Supervisor.

We’ve been underfunded, underserved and just neglected. We rely on the county as our voice as we are not incorporated.

Appreciate a true response and not just “well we will look at this in 2030” -- fix the mistakes!

