Reader's Editorial: The Each One Reach One strategy for No Kings, March 28

By Rob Okun

March 18, 2026 (San Diego) - With the US feeling to many like it’s spiraling out of control—recklessly piloted by a White House in chaos—NO KINGS on March 28, couldn’t be coming at a better time. It’s a line in the sand.

We are living through a systematic betrayal of the American people. The Trump administration promised everyday costs would drop; instead, our economy is being siphoned away while families choose between heat or eat. We were promised peace; instead, we are embroiled in a war no one voted for. We were told immigration enforcement would target the “worst of the worst”; instead, ICE and Border Patrol are seizing working immigrants from their homes. Even five-year-olds aren’t immune. And then, the unthinkable: US citizens murdered by state actors.

This isn’t a drill. This is an “All Hands on Deck” emergency.

Our mission is straightforward: “Each One Reach One.” Veterans of the resistance movement are already coming to NO KINGS. But to spur on grassroots activists and everyday citizens to reclaim democracy, we need people who have never before stood on a protest line. We need our neighbors, our coworkers, distant cousins, childhood friends.

Last April, three million people across the country attended Hands Off! rallies. Rebranded in June as NO KINGS, attendance grew to five million. By October’s second NO KINGS, the numbers had swelled to more than seven million.

More than 3000 events in all 50 states are planned for March 28, including 1000 cities.

Imagine the impact if every previous participant brought one new person. Imagine if the “Each One Reach One” campaign contributes to millions more attending NO KINGS! Imagine the sight of 10 million people—or more—standing up for our democracy in a single, unified voice. That isn’t a crowd. It’s a mandate.

Many people are frightened. They aren’t alone; we share their feelings. They feel the betrayal of the Affordable Care Act being gutted. They see their hard-working immigrant neighbors illegally rounded up. They see legislation like the SAVE America Act as a brazen, antidemocratic plot to prevent citizens from voting. Many want to act, but don’t know how.

Let’s reach out, following these guidelines:

Don’t underestimate their hesitation. Remind them it’s okay to be nervous. Tell them you’ll be right there with them.

Validate the betrayal: They are observant; they see what’s going on. It’s not partisan to be angry about the cost of living, rising gas prices, the frightening reality of an illegal war.

Help them see what’s involved: Explain where to meet, what to wear, and what to bring. Remove the mystery of the “protest.” Replace it with a plan.

Focus on the goal: Remind them that NO KINGS means a government that answers to the people—and that includes them. That the American experiment in democracy means no monarchs.

It’s time to lace up our boots. Start calling and texting people on our phones. Emailing everyone we can.

Seek out at least one person who thinks their voice doesn’t matter and explain to them that it does. On March 28, we show not just the White House—but the world—that when you push the people too far, the people push back.

No War. No Kings. No Way.

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Rob Okun (robokun50@gmail.com), syndicated by PeaceVoice, is editor emeritus of Voice Male, which has long chronicled the profeminist men's movement. The magazine is now published by the Canadian NGO, Next Gen Men.

The views in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.