Readers' Editorial: H.R. 1: Relief Now, Costs for Generations

A few thoughts by some of your Julian neighbors

By Susan Stevenson, David Shorey, Greg Schuett, Carrie Danielson, Chris Reed

Photo via White House: President Donald Trump signing H.R., the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", on July 4, 2025

September 10, 2025 (San Diego) -- When people talk about H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” it’s not just Washington politics to us. We think about what it means for our own pocketbooks, and the truth is, the bill isn’t so beautiful after all.

The bigger standard deduction means we’ll see a little more money in our paychecks. The expanded child tax credit helps families like ours get by, and the promise that tips and overtime won’t be taxed gives us some breathing room. On paper, it looks like a win.

But the other side of the coin is troubling. Nonpartisan experts say the bill adds trillions to the national debt, which our kids and grandkids will be stuck with. The benefits for families like ours expire in just a couple of years, while big corporations lock in permanent tax cuts. Ordinary people get short-term help; the powerful get long-term gains.

And the consequences of the bill aren’t just about taxes. H.R. 1 opens the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, threatening one of the planet’s most fragile ecosystems. It preserves subsidies for fossil fuel companies and weakens support for renewable energy, slowing down the shift to clean power. By inflating the deficit, it also sets the stage for future cuts to environmental protections and climate programs. In short, the bill pushes us toward more drilling and pollution, not a cleaner future.

Health care also takes a hit. By cutting government revenue, the bill slashes Medicaid funding, likely forcing states to cut care for children, seniors, and people with disabilities. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 12 million people could lose health coverage, while many families face rising premiums. With less funding, federal investments in public health, clinics, and Affordable Care Act subsidies are also at risk.

This isn’t just our opinion. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found H.R. 1 would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit in ten years with little impact on growth. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) showed the biggest winners were corporations and wealthy households, while most families only got temporary relief.

The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimated that by 2027, many middle- and lower-income taxpayers would actually pay more in taxes than before, while the richest continued to benefit. Beyond the financial impacts, these nonpartisan professionals warn that H.R. 1 could also affect healthcare by reducing funds for public health programs and make it harder to address environmental challenges, such as clean energy investments and pollution control, that protect our communities.

So yes, H.R. 1 may give us a short boost today. But down the road, the bill comes due—and it’s our families, and yours, who will pay the price.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine.