By Editor, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Times of SD Editor’s Note: This statement was prepared and signed by more than 45 leaders of the San Diego Jewish community.

June 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Jewish tradition is grounded in obligation and responsibility to ourselves, one another, and our community. As Jewish communal professionals and clergy, we understand Jewish approaches to autonomy and community have long protected the rights of reproductive freedom and justice, as exemplified by cases where health, wellness, and life are at stake.

Jewish experience tells us that our reproductive freedoms are integrally bound to our religious liberty. At the core of the Jewish tradition is the affirmation of the sanctity of life. Further, the tradition recognizes that life does not begin at conception and the wellbeing (spiritual, emotional, and physical) of the parent takes precedence over an unborn fetus.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade not only undermines 50 years of legal precedent, but this ruling also stands squarely in the face of the foundational American principle of religious freedom, which affects everyone in the Jewish community. The decision negates decades of progress in the fight for women’s rights, and the recognition of women as whole and autonomous human beings.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is deeply painful and distressing to millions, and will have an immediate, lasting, and irreversible impact for all women and those in need of reproductive care across the country. This ruling will exacerbate the reproductive restrictions and health outcome disparities that already disproportionately impact those in communities with less access to healthcare including low-income communities, communities of color, rural communities, immigrants, LGBTQ+, the disabled, and those who are being abused by partners or family members. In the coming days, months, and years we will continue to fight and advocate for our Jewish values that maintain religious freedom, cherish life, dignity, and enshrine the individual’s rights to make their own reproductive choices according to their own conscience. May we find the redemptive strength and courage to restore that which has been stripped away.

Ilene Bernstein and Joan Rosenberg, San Diego Area co-Presidents, Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America

Pam Ferris, President & CEO, Seacrest Village Retirement Communities

Karen Foster Silberman, Chair, Jewish Women’s Foundation

Heidi Gantwerk, President and CEO, Jewish Federation of San Diego County

Michael Hopkins, CEO Jewish Family Service of San Diego

Michael Rabkin

Betzy Lynch, CEO Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus

Nicole Nevarez, Executive Director, Ta’amod

Karen Parry, Executive Director, Hillel of San Diego

Charlene Seidle, Executive Vice President, The Leichtag Foundation

Beth Sirull, President and CEO, Jewish Community Foundation

Buddy Voit, Executive Director, Camp Mountain Chai

Rabbi Richard Agler

Rabbi Gabi Arad, Jewish Collaborative of San Diego

Rabbi Cantor Arlene Bernstein, Congregation Beth Israel

Rabbi Alexis Berk, Temple Solel

Rabbi Aliza Berk

Rabbi Michael Berk

Rabbi Lenore Bohm

Rabbi David Castiglione, Temple Adat Shalom

Rabbi Laurie Coskey

Rabbi Ralph Dalin, Jewish Federation of San Diego

Rabbi Joshua Dorsch, Tifereth Israel Synagogue

Rabbi Wayne Dosick

Rabbi David Frank

Rabbi Susan Freeman

Rabbi Benj Fried, Temple Emanu-El

Rabbi Jeremy Gimbel, Congregation Beth Israel

Rabbi Phillip Graubart

Rabbi Brad Greenstein

Rabbi Ally Jacobson

Rabbi David Kornberg, Congregation Beth Am

Rabbi Marty Lawson

Rabbi Avi Libman

Rabbi Mathew Marko, Tifereth Israel Synagogue

Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Temple Emanu-El

Rabbi Thomas P. Liebschutz

Rabbi Scott Meltzer, Congregation Ohr Shalom

Rabbi Jason Nevarez, Congregation Beth Israel

Rabbi Alexis Pearce

Rabbi Yael Ridberg, Congregation Dor Hadash

Rabbi Dr. Michael Leo Samuel

Rabbi Ron Shulman

Rabbi Sammy Seid, Congregation Ner Tamid

Rabbi Jonathan Stein

Rabbi-Cantor Cheri Weiss

