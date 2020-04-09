By Dadla Ponizil

April 9, 2020 (San Diego) -- As we grind through the difficult days of the pandemic, I'd like to share some hope. My daughter, the fashion designer, is making protective masks--dyed with turmeric and beet juice, and they are lovely.

In every city around the nation, feats of valor, creativity and grace are being accomplished every day. We will win this battle. This gives me hope: the power of our teamwork and solidarity.

People are doing things they've never done before. Resilience abounds. And these are just the qualities needed to confront and lick the next pandemic: the looming climate crisis.

At this moment, these are just the tools we need to ensure a healthy, livable and prosperous future. From cleaner air in our cities to reduced water pollution in lakes and oceans to quality clean energy jobs--sourced from limitless supplies of sun and wind. So as we work through the current challenges, let's take stock of our boundless ingenuity and keep in our sights a future worth fighting for.

"This is the true joy in life, the being used for a purpose recognized by yourself as a mighty one; the being a force of nature instead of a feverish, selfish little clod of ailments and grievances complaining that the world will not devote itself to making you happy.

I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can.

I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work the more I live.

I rejoice in life for its own sake. Life is no "brief candle" for me.

It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations."

--George Bernard Shaw

