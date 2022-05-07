By John Meitz
July 4, 2022 (El Cajon) -- I have been a voter in El Cajon for over 30 years. I used to be a lifelong Republican.just like my father before me.
That all changed when I saw Trump turn my Republican Party into a Trump Cult. If you are a Trump supporter it may be hard to hear this. It may be hard to accept that former President Trump betrayed your trust and deceived you. But those are the facts.
Stop the big lie! Like former Attorney General Bill Barr said, “There was no widespread voter fraud."
Stop misinformation. Biden is our President.
Stop fueling the outrage machine that is designed to spread hate , fear, distrust and divide Americans against each other. Stop the Big Lie that undermines our confidence in our fair and free elections and undermines our democracy.
Enough is enough!
No
Sorry I am not brain washed. As to hate, Biden spent his first year calling me a racest because I voted for Trump. As to destroying democracy, the Marxest Democrat party is doing a great job of that. I judge Trump on what he accomplished not what he tweeted. You should Judge Biden the same way. Runaway inflation, open borders, Federal agencies acting like dictators, free money for everyone. I am so tired of the Democrat party saying just because I voted for trump I can't think for myself. Remember Biden ran as a moderate. Since in office all his administration has advanced is Socialist ideas and hate. We will take over in November and the Democrat party will become a footnote in history. And they will whine about it all the way. As to voter fraud, you need to watch 2000 Mules. The "big lie" is the Democrat agenda!
thank you John Meitz