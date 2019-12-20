By Daniel Smiechowski, Bay Ho

December 20, 2019 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The recent hearing in a San Diego courtroom to release another sexual predator in Jacumba Hot Springs is another bridge too far. Eleven of fourteen county sexual predators are already in rural East County. It’s clear that demographics play a role in further stigmatizing this dusty ramshackle outpost in San Diego’s high desert.

I have come to know local residents through the unlikely confluence of my passions being health, nutrition and the sport of triathlon. And yes, I’m an advocate for nudity as a health tonic, cleansing both mind and body holistically in balance with nature. Except, sadly and honestly, nobody in Jacumba Hot Springs seems to have the social prominence to end this unethical practice of disproportionately placing sexual deviants in this remote area. So, the falsification of our society’s belief in nudity as being somehow a sick perversion is further amplified by fearful perceptions. Nothing remotely possible is further from the truth.

When a society is choke full of opioid abuse, alcohol abuse, domestic violence, road rage, not to mention poor nutrition, poor sleep and uncontrolled obesity, that society ought not lecture those of us who remain healthy, happy and a tribute to humanity with or without clothes. We must not be fearful of our inner self and make false comparisons between sexual predators and fundamental sexual human behavior beneficial to society and the self. Yes, there is a nudist resort of which I frequent in Jacumba Hot Springs which could be called the most benign and peaceful place on earth. What concerns me is that it may not be a coincidence that these deviant sexual predators are placed in this area. The perception is too great for the fearful to ignore.

America’s sexual hypocrisy is sickening our nation through a host of mental and physical ailments. My neighbor of the past 45 years right across the street has been the Catholic Diocese of San Diego and Imperial Counties. Please don’t lecture me disparagingly on nudity through health import while sitting through Sunday Mass.

The State and County of San Diego are showing no respect to my friends in Jacumba Hot Springs and I’m upset because these local residents quite frankly are better than those of my own neighborhood littered with pretentious little people in their pretentious million plus dollar homes. Sounds a lot like the French classic movie King of Hearts, where the nuts are running the nut house.

Daniel Smiechowski is a local model, landlord and movie extra.

