REAL ESTATE REALITY: BEING A BUYER IN A SELLERS MARKET-- WHY HAVING YOUR OWN AGENT CAN PAY

By Maryanne Jackson, Real Estate Broker, CNE, CPRES

Photo: Creative Commons, Free Stock

August 25, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Dear Maryanne,

My mother and I are interested in purchasing a home. We have concerns with the inventory being at an all-time low. Will this have an impact on our ability to get an offer accepted if we sign on with a buyer’s agent?

Are there any advantages for us to consider hiring an agent or are we better off just winging it on our own? -- M.M. El Cajon, CA

Dear M,

There are many advantages to having a professional realtor help you navigate thru an extraordinarily complex transaction. In fact, not having a realtor could make it virtually impossible to get an offer accepted. Most agents prefer to work directly with another agent and avoid any conflicts of interest.

I put together a list of things that will come up during the home buying process and general information to help you understand the benefits.

Assistance with scheduling showings on numerous properties that are listed for sale. Getting the newest listings first-realtors have access to MLS. Multiple listing service.

Help with getting you prequalified for a home purchase. Preparation of your offer, submitting your offer, guidance on the sold comps. Assurance that you are provided all the state mandated forms and seller disclosures. Scheduling your buyer inspections and providing the sellers agent with your request for repairs and or credit. Assurance of a smooth closing. Keep in mind that the listing agent is the agent for the seller. Having an agent helping you as the buyer provides a neutral ground for fair price and negotiations. Assurance that the title has been recorded correctly. Provides help with all the questions that will definitely arise thru the transaction, Buyers who use an agent of their own are less susceptible to over offer on a home, and are provided a home warranty that’s almost always paid for by the seller. Repairs and credits are often overlooked when going solo. E and O insurance (Errors and Omissions) licensed professional realtors have insurance that covers them as well as their clients

​Maryanne Jackson, Real Estate Broker, CNE, CPRES. 858-740-7858

All questions answered on a first come first serve basis. Please email me at westcoastproperties@yahoo.com.