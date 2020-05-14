REAL ESTATE REALITY: THE NEW NORM: VIRTUAL HOME SALES

By Maryanne Jackson

Photo via Maryanne Jackson

May 14, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -

Dear Maryanne,

I was wondering what the status is with home sales now.

Are Realtors still listing properties and conducting business as usual?

--Mureen S., Casa De Oro, Spring Valley

Dear Mureen,

The Real estate market is experiencing a shift from hands-on to a hands-off experience.

Business is not as usual, but business is being conducted with a new mind set. There are many home buyers who will purchase a property no matter what. Showings are no more than a few people at a time.

Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are a must at every doorstep. Virtual showings are the new thing. Meeting buyers and showing homes takes place after a buyer has toured the property virtually and is serious about writing an offer.

Open houses are being conducted thru virtual platforms that allow the home shoppers to explore the property safely from their laptop or phone.

The inventory for homes listed for sale here in San Diego county are at an all-time low. There is not much competition; my experience is that serious buyers are the core of the home shoppers.

Interest rates are at an all-time low, fueling the desire to purchase a home currently.

You will not see OPEN HOUSE signs any time soon. At least not until the stay at home order is lifted.

Maryanne Jackson, real estate broker, CNE, CPRES

#DRE 01784021

Email questions to westcoastproperties@yahoo.com or call 858-740-7858.

All questions will be answered on a first come, first serve basis.