REAL ESTATE REALITY: WINTER HOME SALES OFTEN BRING SERIOUS BUYERS

January 31, 2020 (San Diego's East County)

Dear Maryanne,

I am wondering if there are advantages to selling our home in the winter months rather than waiting until the springtime?

Martha H. Spring Valley

Dear Martha,

Here are my thoughts regarding this. I always tell my clients who ask this question that the winter months can be the best time to sell your property.

Here is why. Most home buyers who are actively looking for a home in the winter months are very serious home shoppers.

There is usually a need that has to be met by a certain time. For instance, a job transfer can motivate a winter sale, or a lease that has expired. In many cases we see a lot of relocation sales during the winter months. Many companies relocate employees in January.

In addition, to motives, there are typically less homes for sale during the winter months, putting you as the home seller in a very good position. This will allow you better negotiation power and enable you to sell on terms that may be more pleasing without much fussing.

Buyers who are truly motivated to have a quick close will usually ask for less; they just want things to be quick and easy. So, no need to wait for the spring to forge on.

