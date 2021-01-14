THE REAL HUSKIES OF BONITA NEED FOREVER HOMES

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

January 14, 2021 (San Diego) - In this County, if you don’t know the canine breed with the most camera appeal, then stay and we’ll introduce you to some fetching aspiring housedogs who are all currently residing in Bonita, a hidden gem of an animal shelter.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is dishing up all the treats with its January adoption specials on adult dogs: they only look expensive but they’re actually very down-to-earth.

Animal Services currently has an abundance of young huskies. They are an active breed that are always up for adventure. They need daily exercise and activities otherwise they might find other ways to entertain themselves that could make for some mischief and owner drama. They also need regular brushing to reduce shedding and keep their coats looking fabulous.

“Sometimes people buy pets based on their looks and may not understand the needs of the breed, then become overwhelmed or frustrated,” said Animal Service Director Kelly Campbell. “Huskies can be wonderful dogs for the owners who are prepared for them.”