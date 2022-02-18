RECALL DRIVE AGAINST POWAY MAYOR VAUS FALLS SHORT BY AT LEAST 1,500 SIGNATURES

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Poway Mayor Steve Vaus spoke to the media after Chabad of Poway fatal shooting in April 2019. Photo by Chris Stone

February 18, 2022 (Poway) - Poway Mayor Steve Vaus won’t face a recall election over alleged violations of political laws and supposed nondisclosures about his annual Christmas charity concert.

Chris Olps, leader of the recall drive, said Thursday night that “we are short by quite a margin with only 5,127 signatures,” where 6,651 verified signatures were needed by Thursday’s deadline.

He said petitions containing signatures wouldn’t be submitted due to “fears of retaliation or harassment by the mayor, council members or City of Poway.”

Olps, who would have run for mayor had the recall succeeded, told Times of San Diego that signatories asked his group to hold the petitions until “we had reached a number likely to be valid.”

He said keeping the names private “is part of the continuing effort to keep our promise of protecting our community members.”

On Friday, Vaus said via email: “The failure of the recall comes as no surprise given that it was a politically motivated stunt by a five-time losing city council candidate. As mayor, I focus on the issues that matter to residents. That’s what I’ve always done and will continue to do.”