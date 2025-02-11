RECALL ORTIZ EFFORT PASSES FIRST VERIFICATION HURDLE; OPPONENTS CRITICIZE RECALL ORGANIZER FOR “DIE OFF” COMMENTS

By Miriam Raftery

May 5, 2025 (El Cajon) – The initial round of 60 signatures to recall El Cajon Councilmember Phil Ortiz have been validated, City Clerk Angela Cortez confirms. The organizers, Latinos en Accion, now must publish their intent in a local newspaper and have 120 days to gather signatures from 20% of the 11,320 registered voters in District 4 in order to put the recall measure on the ballot.

Increasing the controversy, recall opponent Amy Reichert is slamming recall leader Mairene Branham for comments Branham posted as mair3n3 on an Instagram reel showing video of a press conference held by conservatives who oppose “sanctuary cities” and/or oppose the recall effort.

Branham posted, “Still is and will be better when all of the people in this video die off.”

“This woman (who is leading the recall against Phil Ortiz) just wished death on me and State Senator Brian Jones, Chad Bianco & Sharie Finn,” posted Reichert, a conservative activist. Reichert says Senator Jones’ staff indicated they were notifying the state Sergeant at Arms about the comment.

ECM reached out to Branham, who confirmed the post was hers. “That comment is based on the ideologies,” she said. “They exclude people of color...These MAGA Republicans are cancer...We need more empathy and justice.”

Asked if she is concerned her words could incite violence, Branham said that is not her intent. “We will be better when all of these Maga Republicans die off...in 20 to 30 years. I’m not saying ‘get killed or be harmed,’” Brabham continued, but doubled down on her intent to keep using the phrase. “I will continue to say that these people are cancerous cells that need to die off.”

Latinos en Accion is seeking to recall Ortiz for voting for a resolution allowing the city’s police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. State law allows cooperation only for undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of specific violent felonies. Ortiz has said he believes state law doesn’t go far enough, in that it excludes crimes such as arson. But the city measure goes farther, allowing police to cooperate based on mere accusations of a serious crime, not convictions.

Numerous residents packed the April 22 City Council meeting where Ortiz was served with a recall notice by Branham, who stated, “You betrayed the large immigrant community here.”

Many who spoke in support said they don’t want to protect criminals, but are concerned about non-criminals being swept up and deported, as has happened in other areas around the country, including people with no criminal records being sent to a prison in El Salvador. Others have spoken of being afraid to go to school or work; a pastor quoted Jesus, quoting a Biblical passage urging people to welcome immigrants.

Supporters of the city’s action said they’re concerned about public safety and about getting criminals out of the community. Several voiced support for Ortiz and opposition to the recall.

On his social media, Ortiz states, “I ran for City Council because I have a desire to serve my community. Now, my ability to continue to serve my friends and neighbors is being threatened by a recall effort against my seat on City Council. From homelessness, to safety, public improvements, fiscal responsibility, business advocacy and many other topics, I am proud of the work we have accomplished, together. I love our city, but now I need your help to stop this recall so we can continue the great work we've been doing.”

Those wishing to support the Recall Phil Ortiz effort can visit the recall website.

Those wishing to support Phil Ortiz in his effort to fund fighting the recall can visit his website.





