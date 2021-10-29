RECALL OF SALAMI STICKS SOLD AT TRADER JOE’S LOCALLY AND OTHER STORES

By Miriam Raftery

October 29, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A recall has been issued on Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks sold at Trader’s Joe’s across San Diego County and other locations. Trader Joe's voluntarily pulled the sticks from its shelves, but the item may be sold at other grocery stores, the CDC warns.

The salami products have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 20 people and hospitalized three, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Consumers are advised to throw away the salami sticks and to wash any containers or other items with which the sticks came in contact.

These are the Trader Joe's locations in San Diego County: