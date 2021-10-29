RECALL OF SALAMI STICKS SOLD AT TRADER JOE’S LOCALLY AND OTHER STORES

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
October 29, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A recall has been issued on Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks sold at Trader’s Joe’s across San Diego County and other locations. Trader Joe's voluntarily pulled the sticks from its shelves, but the item may be sold at other grocery stores, the CDC warns.
The salami products have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 20 people and hospitalized three, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Consumers are advised to throw away the salami sticks and to wash any containers or other items with which the sticks came in contact.
These are the Trader Joe's locations in San Diego County:
- Carlsbad: 2629 Gateway Road
- Chula Vista: 878 Eastlake Parkway
- Encinitas: 115 N El Camino Real
- Escondido: 1885 S Centre City Parkway
- La Jolla: 8657 Villa la Jolla Drive
- La Mesa: 5495 Grossmont Center Drive
- Oceanside: 2570 Vista Way
- San Diego: 1072 Camino Del Rio North
- San Diego: 1090 University Ave.
- San Diego: 1640 Garnet Ave.
- San Diego: 2401 Truxtun Road
- San Diego: 5140 College Ave.
- San Diego: 9850 Hibert St.
- San Diego: 11955 Carmel Mountain Road
- San Diego: 13480 Highlands Place
