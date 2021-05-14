RECIPE FOR UNPLUGGED FUN: A TRAIL OF CLUES, A SPRINKLE OF GNOMES, A DASH OF COUNTRY AND A SPLASH OF WINE

By Claudia Erickson

May 14, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- We have been living and breathing by our technology during the pandemic. Zoom meetings are essential and watching reruns of “The Office” has admittedly helped many a soul get through some tough months. Using our tech devices has been a lifeline, but has also brought about increased anxiety, Facebook fights and Twitter wars.

This summer the Unplug Collaborative is helping San Diego become an Unplugged Village and to find the spirit of having fun again. Gnomes have been hiding out during the pandemic just waiting to be discovered. Everywhere you spot a gnome is a good place to unplug and unwind. This May, go on a gnome scavenger hunt with some of the wineries in the Ramona and Escondido valleys!

How does the scavenger hunt work?

Participants can register for free for this event HERE - to get all the details, times, find the starter clue and the address of the first stop.

Scavenger Hunt Kick-off - Go to Correcamino's (1941 Lilac Rd, Ramona) to pick up a free smartphone bag*, an instruction sheet with addresses and card to get stamped at each stop. *Bags available while supplies last.

At each stop you’ll find a clue - It may be a question or riddle letting people get to know the winery better. Find out how many peacocks you can spot at Principe di Tricase, or what the wine tasting room is really made out of at Schwaesdalls (there is hay in the walls). Visitors can buy a glass of wine or do a wine tasting at each stop.

Join in for additional hands-on activities (RSVP and fee required for classes) -see the website for activities (make a bracelet, succulent planter or gnome topper).

Event goes the entire month of May - so take your time visiting the stops.

Once you have visited them all, take your stamped card to Principe di Tricase- to get a BOGO coupon and enter the raffle to win a prize (gnome garden, relaxation kits etc). Winners will be notified to pick up their prize after May 31.

Wear your masks and practice social distancing please!

Participating Wineries and their gnomes include: Barrel1 (Sherlock Gnomes), Correcamino’s (Gneptune the Gnarly), Old Survey (Bob), Principe di Tricase (Piney & Winey), Ramona Ranch (Gnome Ranger), Schwaesdall (Patrick Schwaezdey), Speckle Rock (Falanghinome), Turtle Rock Ridge (Gnomeo).

Throughout the rest of the summer, look for gnomes to be popping up throughout San Diego from the beaches to the inland valleys. This event is being hosted by the non profit Unplug Collaborative - home of the National Day of Unplugging (NDU). NDU is an awareness campaign that elevates human connection over digital engagement. For over a decade NDU has engaged more than 135,000 people who have participated in events hosted by over 1,000 schools and businesses from 38 countries. Contact Claudia Erickson, Director of Strategic Planning at claudia@nationaldayofunplugging.com for more information. Interviews available with Erickson, as well as the owners from Principe di Tricase and Correcamino’s wineries.