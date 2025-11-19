Reckless driver crashes into vehicles during pursuit from Santee to San Diego

East County News Service

November 19, 2025 (Santee) -- A reckless driving suspect struck multiple vehicles while leading Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit from Santee to San Diego on November 18th.

According to Lieutenant Elizabeth Montoya, shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received several calls about a man recklessly driving a Chevy Silverado in Santee.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station tried initiating a traffic stop near Mission Gorge Road and Rancho Fanita Drive, but the driver sped off, attempting to evade officers through heavy freeway traffic.

The Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter joined the pursuit.

The suspect then struck several vehicles and an electrical utility box, severely damaging his truck.

The pursuit, which lasted about 20 minutes, ended near Meade Avenue and 34th Street in San Diego.

The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Ibarra, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for felony evading arrest and reckless driving. He was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department are investigating the crashes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.