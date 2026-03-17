Record-breaking March heat wave gripping San Diego County

Photo of Lake Murray on March 17 by Karen Pearlman Photo of Lake Murray on March 17 by Karen Pearlman

East County News Service

March 17, 2026 (San Diego County) -- Baby, it's hot outside!

An unusually powerful high-pressure system has settled over Southern California, ushering in a period of dangerously hot conditions that threaten to shatter both daily and monthly temperature records across San Diego County.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the desert regions beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, and extending through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The NWS warns that residents in the low deserts should prepare for blistering highs between 104 and 112 degrees Fahrenheit, with the most intense heat expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight relief will be minimal, as temperatures are only projected to dip into the mid-70s.

Closer to the coast, a heat advisory is already in effect and will remain active until 8 p.m. Friday. This advisory covers coastal areas, where temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 90s, and the inland valleys, where the mercury could hit the triple digits.

The mountains are also under a heat advisory from Wednesday morning through Friday evening, with temperatures reaching the 90s below the 4,500-foot elevation mark. These conditions are fueled by a weak offshore flow, bringing wind gusts of up to 40 mph to the foothills and mountain passes through Tuesday.

Peak of the heat

Forecasters note that temperatures this week are averaging 20 to 30 degrees above normal for mid-March. While coastal areas and western valleys likely peaked on Tuesday, other inland regions will continue to see temperatures rise as the week progresses. To mitigate the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, residents are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned environments, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Public health officials emphasize the critical importance of never leaving children or pets in unattended vehicles, where interior temperatures can reach lethal levels in minutes. Additionally, residents should stay hydrated and check in on neighbors, particularly the elderly and those living alone.

Where to find relief: The Cool Zone network

For those without access to air conditioning at home, San Diego County offers a robust network of Cool Zones. While the official program typically runs from June through October, many facilities are opening their doors early to accommodate this unseasonable spike in temperature.

Residents who are homebound or have disabilities can call 211 to arrange free transportation or rideshare services to these locations.

In El Cajon, relief can be found at the El Cajon Library, East County Regional Center and several neighborhood hubs including the Bostonia, Fletcher Hills, Hillside, Kennedy and Renette recreation centers. The Heritage of the Americas Museum and the Salvation Army Senior Center are also available during specified hours. In La Mesa, the Adult Enrichment Center on La Mesa Boulevard serves as a primary Cool Zone, alongside the La Mesa Library, the Christian Science Reading Room and the Herrick Community Health Care Library at the Grossmont Healthcare District. Lemon Grove residents can seek shade and air conditioning at the Lemon Grove Library, the Senior Center on Mt. Vernon Street, or the Christian Church of Lemon Grove. In Santee, the Santee Branch Library on Carlton Hills Boulevard stands as the primary cooling destination for the community. These facilities generally allow service animals and offer a safe environment to lower individual utility usage while helping to conserve energy for the broader community during the duration of the heat advisory.

The City of San Diego has designated several recreation centers and all public library branches as cooling sites.

Key locations include:

Northern and Inland: Canyonside (Black Mountain Road), Kearny Mesa and Rancho Bernardo-Glassman Recreation Center;

Southern and Eastern: Azalea, Montgomery Waller, Mountain View Community Center and San Carlos Recreation Center;