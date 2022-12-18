RECORD-SETTING SENIOR HIKER FOUND SAFE IN BORREGO SPRINGS

East County News Service

December 18, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – Dawes Eddy, 79, once set a record as the oldest American to climb Mount Everest. But on December 13, he failed to return from a hike up San Ysidro Mountain East Peak in Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

After his family reported him missing, deputies with the Ranchita Sheriff's Substation, along with a dozen volunteers with Sheriff's Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter and California State Park Rangers launched a search that afternoon and the next morning.

On December 14, the experienced hiker from Spokane, Washington was spotted heading back to the Palm Canyon Campgrounds just after 9 a.m.

“He has a few scrapes and cuts, but is in good health. Mr. Eddy told rescue crews he was unable to finish his hike on time so he hunkered down for the night and used his survival skills to stay warm,” says Sergeant Brian Jenkins with the Ranchita/Warner Springs Sheriff’s substation.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) is an all-volunteer unit. Together, they perform wilderness and urban rescues and search for missing and at-risk persons. Teams are available 24 hours per day to respond to local, state and federal agency requests.

