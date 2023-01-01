RED CHAOS: THRILLER FROM THE RED HOTEL SERIES BY ED FULLER AND GARY GROSSMAN

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

January 1, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Red Chaos details events across that sound very much like events that have happened across the globe. All the crimes have but one perpetrator but it’s not a person, it’s a nation.

“Hello, Mr. Reilly. Please hold for Mr. Shaw.”

The call was from Chicago—Nancy Barney, the assistant to E.J. Shaw, President and CEO of the Kensington Hotel chain, one of the world’s largest hotel corporations. Shaw was Dan Reilly’s boss.

“Dan, we have a program,” Shaw said.

We. Reilly immediately knew the we was about to become he, his problem.

“Where: What?”

“A murder in our Mayfair property. In a London suite.”

“Oh God!” Reilly’s mind raced. The hotel was hosting a regional oil conference. He stated to ask for detail, but Shaw interrupted.

“A visiting oil minister….”

The Arctic ice is melting, the waters are warming, and Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov is one step closer to monopolizing the oil industry and funding his expansion plans past Ukraine and Latvia. Russian-backed attacks have shut down the Suez Canal and other key shipping routes, making it nearly impossible for the West and the Middle East to transport oil.

With nothing less than oil futures and the global economy at stake, one man slips out of the shadows to stop Gorshkov’s maniacal plans—Dan Reilly, a freelance State Department and CIA consultant, is called on to protect one of his company’s hotels while a conference of oil representatives is being held.

Meanwhile, as the U.S. President becomes Russia’s pawn, Reilly is drawn into a web of intrigue twelve years in the making, involving the current U.S. president, a United States senator, a Chinese businessman, and the death of a young girl. These seemingly unrelated elements have a profound impact on Russia’s far-reaching plans.

Thriller Red Chaos reads like breaking news. Additionally, many of the characters are similar to world politicians we know in current and recent times. I enjoyed how they played their roles, but had other, more-desirable, outcomes.

Red Chaos is the third novel in the Red Hotel series. Former Marriott International President and Managing Director, Ed Fuller now serves on many boards, including the FBI National Academy Associates CharitableFoundation. Gary Grossman is an award-winning network television producer and best-selling author.