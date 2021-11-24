RED FLAG WARNING: EXTREME FIRE RISK TONIGHT AND TOMORROW; SDG&E EXPANDS LIST OF POTENTIAL POWER OUTAGE AREAS

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

November 24, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from tonight at 9 pm to Friday at 6 pm. due to risk of extreme fire behavior, threatening life and property.

Be prepared to evacuate if needed. Strongest winds are expected tonight into tomorrow morning with gusts up to 65 mph.

SDG&E has broadened its list of possible power shut-offs to include over 53,000 customers across most of East County and other areas. For the latest list of impacted areas see https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard. As of 6 p.m. tonight, the list includes:

Alpine

Barona Reservation

Boulevard

Campo

Campo Reservation

Cuyapaipe Reservation

Descanso

Dulzura

El Cajon

Escondido

Eucalyptus Hills

Fallbrook

Jacumba

Jamul

Julian

La Jolla Reservation

La Posta Reservation

Lakeside

Los Coyotes Reservation

Manzanita Reservation

Mesa Grande Reservation

Mount Laguna

Nestor

Olivenhain

Otay Reservoir

Pala

Pala Reservation

Palomar Mountain

Pauma Reservation

Pauma Valley

Pine Valley

Potrero

Poway

Ramona

Ramona Dam

Ranchita

Rancho Santa Fe

Rincon Reservation

San Marcos

San Pasqual Reservation

San Vicente

Santa Ysabel

Santa Ysabel Reservation

Santee

Sycuan Reservation

Torrey Highlands

Valley Center

Viejas Reservation

Warner Springs

West 4S Ranch

Register your cell phone with Alerts San Diego and for updates on potential power outages, see www.sdge.com/Ready.

Also follow our EastCountyAlerts on Twitter for alerts on your mobile phone.

Have an emergency kit packed with water, snacks, medications, emergency contacts and critical documents, pet supplies and other necessities.

Watch for updates at https://www.EastCountyMagazine.org.






