RED FLAG WARNING: EXTREME FIRE RISK TONIGHT AND TOMORROW; SDG&E EXPANDS LIST OF POTENTIAL POWER OUTAGE AREAS

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts
November 24, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from tonight at 9 pm to Friday at 6 pm. due to risk of extreme fire behavior, threatening life and property.
Be prepared to evacuate if needed. Strongest winds are expected tonight into tomorrow morning with gusts up to 65 mph.
SDG&E has broadened its list of possible power shut-offs to include over 53,000 customers across most of East County and other areas. For the latest list of impacted areas see https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard. As of 6 p.m. tonight, the list includes:
- Alpine
- Barona Reservation
- Boulevard
- Campo
- Campo Reservation
- Cuyapaipe Reservation
- Descanso
- Dulzura
- El Cajon
- Escondido
- Eucalyptus Hills
- Fallbrook
- Jacumba
- Jamul
- Julian
- La Jolla Reservation
- La Posta Reservation
- Lakeside
- Los Coyotes Reservation
- Manzanita Reservation
- Mesa Grande Reservation
- Mount Laguna
- Nestor
- Olivenhain
- Otay Reservoir
- Pala
- Pala Reservation
- Palomar Mountain
- Pauma Reservation
- Pauma Valley
- Pine Valley
- Potrero
- Poway
- Ramona
- Ramona Dam
- Ranchita
- Rancho Santa Fe
- Rincon Reservation
- San Marcos
- San Pasqual Reservation
- San Vicente
- Santa Ysabel
- Santa Ysabel Reservation
- Santee
- Sycuan Reservation
- Torrey Highlands
- Valley Center
- Viejas Reservation
- Warner Springs
- West 4S Ranch
Register your cell phone with Alerts San Diego and for updates on potential power outages, see www.sdge.com/Ready.
Also follow our EastCountyAlerts on Twitter for alerts on your mobile phone.
Have an emergency kit packed with water, snacks, medications, emergency contacts and critical documents, pet supplies and other necessities.
