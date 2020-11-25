RED FLAG WARNING THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING: HIGH FIRE DANGER

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

November 25, 2020 (San Diego's East County)-- The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. for the inland valleys and mountains of San Diego County. The Red Flag Warning has been issued due to strong gusty winds and low humidity.

Areas are forecast to have winds from 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Higher gusts are possible in the windiest locations.

Any fires that develop may spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior, threatening life and property. Be prepared to evacuate if needed. Be sure your cell phone is registered with AlertSanDiego , the county’s regional notification system to receive alerts directly to your mobile device.

More forecast information and updates are available from the National Weather Service.

For information and updates on power outages, please visit www.sdge.com/Ready

Thanks to the Grossmont Healthcare District and to the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation for sponsoring our East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts. Sign up at www.EastCountyMagazine.org to receive free alerts via email. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter to receive text alerts on your mobile phone.