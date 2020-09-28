RED FLAG WARNNG: HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY

Source: San Diego County Office of Emergency Services

September 28, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 9/28 for the inland valleys and mountains of San Diego County. The Red Flag Warning has been issued due to strong gusty winds and low humidity.

Areas will see winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher gusts are possible in the windiest locations. More forecast information and updates are available from the National Weather Service.

Any fires that develop may spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior, threatening life and property. Be prepared to evacuate if needed, the County warns in an alert to all area residents.

Be sure your cell phone is registered with AlertSanDiego , the county’s regional notification system to receive alerts directly to your mobile device.

Also be preprared for potential power outages. SDG&E has sent warnings out to hundreds of backcountry residents warning of possible public safety shutdowns to prevent power lines from sparking fires during Santa Ana winds and hot, dry conditions.