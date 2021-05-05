REGAL RESUMES THEATRE OPERATIONS AT ADDITIONAL SAN DIEGO LOCATIONS

East County News Service

May 5, 2021 (San Diego) - Regal announced that it will reopen additional movie theaters locally on Friday, May 7. East County locations include Regal Parkway Plaza & Imax as well as Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego. Others are Regal Escondido & Imax, Regal Rancho Del Ray in Chula Vista, and Regal Mission Marketplace & RPX in Oceanside.

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

The six locations reopening Friday join the previously opened Regal Edwards San Marcos, Regal Carlsbad and Mira Mesa IMAX & RPX in San Diego County.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,914 screens in 519 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2021. Additional information is available on Regal’s website: REGmovies.com.