Rehabilitated bobcat released after 4-month recovery in Ramona

Photo courtesy San Diego Humane Society

East County News Service

Feb. 23, 2026 (Ramona) — A bobcat kitten was returned to her native habitat yesterday (Feb. 22) after undergoing four months of intensive medical treatment at the San Diego Humane Society ’s Ramona Wildlife Center

The release marked the end of a recovery process that began under critical conditions. On Oct. 14, 2025, a gardener discovered the kitten in a San Clemente landscape. At the time, the young bobcat was suffering from severe emaciation, anemia and mange.

Initial emergency care was provided at the Serrano Animal & Bird Hospital in Orange County. Medical staff there performed CPR on the unresponsive kitten and administered a blood transfusion from a domestic cat to stabilize her.

Following that intervention, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife transported the animal to the Ramona facility on Oct. 18 , where the kitten was treated for parasites and malnutrition.

Dr. Alexis Wohl, Wildlife Veterinary Manager at SDHS, noted that the animal arrived in "incredibly poor shape."

"Seeing this patient transform from an emaciated kitten with little fur into a healthy, powerful bobcat ready for the wild is the ultimate reward for our team," Dr. Wohl said.

During her stay, the bobcat was housed in an outdoor enclosure designed to mimic a natural environment. This allowed the cat to r egrow a full coat of fur, r egain physical strength through specialized exercise and m aintain hunting skills necessary for survival in the wild.

The Ramona Wildlife Center is a specialized branch of the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program, focusing specifically on large mammals and apex predators like bears, mountain lions and bobcats.