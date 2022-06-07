REICHART SET TO FACE FLETCHER IN RUNOFF FOR SUPERVISOR

By Miriam Raftery

June 7, 2022 (San Diego) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, whose redrawn district 4 now extends east into El Cajon, has a strong lead with 63.56%. Amy Reichert, with 27.35%, is posed to advance to the runoff in November, while Sidiqa Hooker has 9.09%.

Fletcher is Chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and led the county during challenging times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He is endorsed by the county Democratic Party. He also chairs the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and is Vice Chairman of the Regional Task force on the Homeless.

He has partnered with Republican Supervisor Joel Anderson to work toward creating homeless shelters and services as well as clearing homeless camps in a compassionate manner.

Reichert is co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, which formed to advocate for reopening businesses and schools closed due to COVID-19. She has also led rallies to oppose vaccine mandates and masking requirements. She is endorsed by the county Republican party.

Hooker sought to address rising crime rates and improve quality of life in the district, which spans 100 square miles in San Diego and East County.