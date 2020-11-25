REMAINING MEMBERS SELECTED FOR COUNTY REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office
November 25, 2020 (San Diego) - All 14 of the required members for the County’s new Independent Redistricting Commission are now on board. The final six were selected on Friday.
The commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of the County’s five supervisorial districts. The districts are required to have relatively equal populations and meet other legal standards. District lines must be re-evaluated every 10 years after new federal census numbers are released.
The 2020 census will show whether the populations of the districts are out of balance and how the characteristics of the population of each district may have changed.
Nearly 300 residents applied for the commission. The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors selected 60 of the most qualified applicants. Staff then drew eight names from the pool during two random drawings at the Oct. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting.
The eight new commissioners had the responsibility of selecting the remaining six members based on a number of requirements specified by the California Elections Code.
The law requires the new commissioners’ political party registration to be as proportional as possible to the number of County voters registered with each political party or registered as no party preference.
Commissioners are also required to have relevant experience, analytical skills, the ability to be impartial and experience that demonstrates an appreciation for the diverse demographics and geography of the County of San Diego.
The six who met these requirements and were selected by the initial eight commissioners are:
- Elidia Dostal
- Carmen-Rosette Garcia
- Kenneth Inman
- Kristina Kruglyak
- Fernandez Ponds
- Ramesses Surban
The makeup of the overall commission largely reflects the county’s diversity.
|Political Party Representation:
|Percentage of Registered Voters*
|Redistricting Commission
|Democratic
|38.46%
|6 (42.9%)
|Republican
|27.60%
|4 (28.6%)
|American Independent
|3.46%
|0%
|Green
|0.36%
|0%
|Libertarian
|1.01%
|0%
|Peace & Freedom
|0.38%
|0%
|No Party Preference
|28.74%
|4 (28.6%)
|*Percentage of San Diego County Registered Voters (March 2020)
|Supervisorial District:
|Districts
|14 Selected
|District 1
|3
|District 2
|2
|District 3
|3
|District 4
|3
|District 5
|3
|Race/Ethnicity:
|County Population
|14 Members
|%
|Black/African American
|5.00%
|1
|7%
|Hispanic/Latino
|32.60%
|4
|29%
|Asian
|12.80%
|2
|14%
|Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander
|0.40%
|0
|0%
|American Indian/Alaska Native
|0.70%
|0
|0%
|White (not of Hispanic Origin)
|45.10%
|7
|50%
|Prefer to Self-Describe
|3.40%
|0
|0%
|Decline to state
|0
|0%
|14
|*Population source: SANDAG (https://datasurfer.sandag.org/).
