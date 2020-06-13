REMAINING RESERVOIRS IN EAST COUNTY REOPEN

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside is now back open to the public

June 13, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – After pressure from local elected officials and candidates, the city of San Diego has backed off his plan to keep six reservoirs in our inland region closed for the rest of this year. Three of the reservoirs in question have reopened within the past week and the remaining three will open in early July

Below is the reopening schedule: