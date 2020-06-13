REMAINING RESERVOIRS IN EAST COUNTY REOPEN

By Miriam Raftery
 
Photo: El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside is now back open to the public
 
June 13, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – After pressure from local elected officials and candidates, the city of San Diego has backed off his plan to keep six reservoirs in our inland region closed for the rest of this year. Three of the reservoirs in question have reopened within the past week and the remaining three will open in early July
 

Below is the reopening schedule: 
 
  • El Capitan Reservoir – Saturday, June 6
  • Upper Otay Reservoir – Saturday, June 6
  • San Vicente Reservoir – Saturday, June 13
  • Lake Hodges Reservoir – Wednesday, July 1
  • Sutherland Reservoir – Friday, July 3
  • Barrett Reservoir – Wednesday, July 8
 

