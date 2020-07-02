RENEGADES, ROCK HOUSES, AND RESORTS: NEW BOOK CHRONICLES EAST COUNTY HISTORY

By Miriam Raftery

July 2, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Author Cheryl Diefenbach’s new book, Renegades, Rock Houses and Resorts…Stories of Jacumba Hot Springs and Surrounds, is now available through the Mountain Empire Historical Society.

The 500-page book, finished after nearly five years of research, chronicles the colorful history of Bankhead Springs, Boulder Park/Desert View Tower, Boulevard/Manzanita, Hipass/Tierra Del Sol, Jacumba Hot Springs, Live Oak Springs, Mountain Springs, and Oasis.

The events and people in these desert and mountain communities across San Diego’s East County are chronicled through pioneer accounts, interviews, newspaper articles and over 1,200 photographs, many never before published.

You can order a copy through the Mountain Empire Historical Society online at https://www.cssmus.org/bookstore.html or call Larry at (619)478-5566. You can also mail a check for $54.90 (includes tax and shipping) to MEHS, PO Box 394, Campo, CA 91906.