REP. ISSA AND STAFF PROVIDE OVER 7,000 BOTTLES OF WATER TO SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY WITHOUT SAFE DRINKING WATER

East County News Service

October 5, 2022 (Butterfield Ranch, Calif.) -- After convening a community meeting with constituents in the San Diego County community of Butterfield Ranch, Congressman Darrell Issa and his senior California-based staff also provided a significant supply of more than 7,000 bottles of water for the residents, who have endured a “boil water” order since May of this year. The desert community is located east of Julian and west of Borrego Springs in San Diego’s East County.



“For months, the people of this rural community have waited for the full access to water that they need and deserve – and they have waited too long,” said Rep. Issa. “Butterfield Ranch must not be forgotten, and we are determined to make sure they know we will never leave them behind.”



Congressman Issa coordinated through his staff the delivery of four full pallets of 500ml bottles – totaling some 7,860 bottles in total for the approximately 200 residents of the community. The Office also worked with leaders from Backcountry Communities Thriving, a service organization based in nearby Julian, that has taken the lead in securing donations to Butterfield Ranch residents.



Since May of 2022, residents of Butterfield Ranch have been under a “boil water” order from the County of San Diego until the community’s prior drinking water system is phased out and a new system is installed.