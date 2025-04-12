Rep. Issa reportedly considering Texas House seat amid redistricting shakeup

“The decision to come to Texas is going to be a combination of the president’s leadership and a willingness to take two chances,” Issa added. “Right now we are a united party under a great president, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep it that way after the midterms.”

In August, the Texas Legislature approved a redistricting plan intended to create five more safely Republican seats. Issa is reportedly eyeing a new seat in the Dallas area, if the Supreme Court upholds the state’s new congressional map.

Issa, 72, was elected to nine terms in Congress from north San Diego County before retiring in 2018 as the district became more Democratic. But then he ran again for Congress in 2020 to represent largely rural East County, and is currently serving a second term in the 48th District.

However, California’s temporary redistricting under Proposition 50 will make Issa’s district more Democratic.

After Prop. 50 passed in November, Issa was quoted as saying, “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll continue to represent the people of California — regardless of their party or where they live.”

Since passage two well-known Democrats — former Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar and San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert — have announced they will oppose Issa.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said the possibility that Issa would run in Texas shows that he has failed Californians.