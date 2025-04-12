Rep. Issa reportedly considering Texas House seat amid redistricting shakeup

Printer-friendly version
Rep. Darrell Issa. File photo by Chris Stone/Times of San Diego
December 4, 2025 (San Diego) - Longtime California Rep. Darrell Issa is reportedly considering running for Congress in Texas in the aftermath of redistricting efforts by both states.
The possibility was first reported Monday by Punchbowl News. Issa fled a CNN reporter asking for comment on the reports Tuesday, but did not respond to his questions.
Issa, a Republican, has not publicly confirmed any plans to run for Congress in Texas. His office has not responded to repeated requests for comment.
However, he did discuss it with a Dallas-area radio show on Wednesday. “I have to go where I can be of the most use,” he said, adding that he was meeting with President Donald Trump later in the day.
“The decision to come to Texas is going to be a combination of the president’s leadership and a willingness to take two chances,” Issa added. “Right now we are a united party under a great president, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep it that way after the midterms.”
In August, the Texas Legislature approved a redistricting plan intended to create five more safely Republican seats. Issa is reportedly eyeing a new seat in the Dallas area, if the Supreme Court upholds the state’s new congressional map.
Issa, 72, was elected to nine terms in Congress from north San Diego County before retiring in 2018 as the district became more Democratic. But then he ran again for Congress in 2020 to represent largely rural East County, and is currently serving a second term in the 48th District.
However, California’s temporary redistricting under Proposition 50 will make Issa’s district more Democratic.
After Prop. 50 passed in November, Issa was quoted as saying, “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll continue to represent the people of California — regardless of their party or where they live.”
Since passage two well-known Democrats — former Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar and San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert — have announced they will oppose Issa.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said the possibility that Issa would run in Texas shows that he has failed Californians.
“Darrell Issa knows his record of self-dealing, raising costs, and gutting health care is going to cost him his seat, so he’s ready to move over 600 miles to keep doing Mike Johnson and Donald Trump’s bidding, before facing the Californians he’s failed,” said DCCC Spokesperson Anna Elsasser.
“It’s cowardice at its finest. The mere fact that he’s considering this proves Darrell Issa doesn’t care about — or work — for the people, he only wants to stay in power to enrich himself.”
Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, 9:41 a.m.: This story was updated with quotes from Issa.
Comments
too bad
hey jail bird
Bye...