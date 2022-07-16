By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs. Photo by Chris Stone

July 16, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Rep. Sara Jacobs of San Diego joined with three other Congresswomen Friday in advancing a bill to protect women’s rights to use contraceptives in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a concurring opinion on the controversial abortion ruling last month, Justice Clarence Thomas recommended that the court also overturn federal rulings protecting the use of contraceptives and gay marriage. Some conservative Republicans lawmakers have publicly backed those ideas.

“As a young woman, reproductive health care is my health care. And like all reproductive rights, the right to contraception is vital to our wellbeing and our freedom,” said Jacobs, who represents the 53rd District in central San Diego County. “I’m proud to co-lead the Right to Contraception Act.”

Jacobs was joined by Democratic Reps. Kathy Manning of North Carolina, Nikema William of Georgia and Angie Craig of Minnesota.