REP. SARA JACOBS ADDS INCREASED CHILDCARE BENEFITS FOR FAMILIES IN HIGH-COST AREAS TO “BUILD BACK BETTER” BILL: VOTE EXPECTED FRIDAY

November 4, 2021 (San Diego) – The House of Representatives is expected to vote this Friday on the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s economic package aimed at rebuilding what the White House refers to as “the backbone of the country” – the middle class.”

What it covers

The bill includes expanded health care coverage, the largest-ever investment to combat climate change, and benefits for families, workers, and seniors.

It would reduce healthcare premiums under the Affordable Care Act, provide Medicare coverage for hearing, cap out-of-pocket spending for seniors on prescription drug pricing, allow Medicare to negotiate for less expensive medication costs. It also provides free and universal preschool, measures to reduce child care costs for parents and provide help with senior care costs.

There are funds to build affordable housing, provide rental assistance and help for first-time homebuyers. The bill also has provisions to lower costs of buying solar energy and electric vehicles, invest in clean energy and forestation projects, and in building clean energy products in the U.S.

Paid family and medical leave or workers have been added back into the latest version of the bill, after earlier being removed due to opposition by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

The latest version of the sweeping social safety net plan also includes language added by San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs to expand eligibility for childcare subsidies to families earning up to 250% of a state’s median income in order to reflect the needs of people in high-cost areas such as San Diego.

“Childcare remains the top issue I hear about from constituents in my district,” says Jacobs in a press statement, adding she “fought tirelessly to make the expanded and improved Child Tax Credit permanent and to finally address the child care crisis that has long impacted families and care workers.”

How it would be paid for

The measure would be paid for by reversing 2017 tax cuts on the wealthy (those earning over $400,000 a year) and fund the IRS to pursue wealthy tax evaders. It also includes penalties for companies that ship jobs overseas.

Next step

If approved by the House of Representatives on Friday, the Build Back Better Act would next require Senate approval.