REP. SARA JACOBS NAMED TO NEW CONGRESS PANEL MODELED AFTER ONE BY FDR IN 1930S

“The basic idea, she told me in a recent interview, is to create a forum that can bring together representatives from all sides: Rust Belt districts harmed by plant shutdowns, urban districts ravaged by racial injustice, rural districts where farmers are suffering from drought, and districts across the country where young people are struggling with debt, low-wage jobs and an uncertain future,” Ignatius wrote.

“The whole point is to make sure that people are listened to,” Pelosi told him. “We have a patriotic obligation to find common ground.”

He said a “Dear Colleague” letter she planned to circulate late Tuesday would say the aim of the committee was “to intervene in the increasing divide” that separates the parties and the country.

Over the next 18 months, Ignatius said, Himes plans to hold hearings and issue a report.

“The committee will look at the fairness effects of the tax code, globalization, regulation and the quasi-monopolies of today, such as Google and Amazon,” the columnist said. “The evidence of inequality was sharpened by last week’s revelation of IRS data showing that CEOs such as Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Jeff Bezos of Amazon pay a tiny fraction of their immense wealth in taxes.”

Other Democratic members include Reps. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington state.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California “plans to select members to serve on this select committee. Names will be announced in the near future,” said a spokeswoman.

In selecting Jacobs, Pelosi noted the 32-year-old member will be “focusing on the future of work with both a family and a global perspective” in addition to her wider work on the committee.

“We must end the health, economic, and environmental injustice that affects people’s lives, and it must be done soon,” Pelosi said. “The priority of addressing wealth and financial disparity is a broad one, encompassing many concerns and constituencies. That is why I am proud to name members to the committee who reflect the array of these challenges. With this committee, we can Build Back Better in a way that ensures liberty, prosperity and opportunity for all.”