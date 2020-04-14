REP. SUSAN DAVIS ANNOUNCES $137 MILLION IN EMERGENCY COVID-19 FUNDING AWARDED TO LOCAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

At least $71 million will be distributed to displaced students
April 14, 2020 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-CA-53), Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, announced that colleges and universities in San Diego County will receive more than $137 million in emergency funding as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed on March 27. At least $71 million of the funding each institution receives will be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food, and other basic essentials.
In total, the CARES Act provides $14 billion in emergency higher education relief funding to help students and institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, the Department of Education announced the first $6 billion of that funding will be immediately sent to institutions so they can begin providing grants to struggling students.
“Students working and planning toward their future have had their lives upended like millions of other Americans because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Davis, a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor. “We must support these students and the institutions as they weather this crisis.”
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
The colleges and universities in San Diego County receiving funding under the CARES Act:
|
School
|
Total Allocation
|
Minimum Allocation of Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students
|
University Of San Diego
|
$4,426,552
|
$2,213,276
|
University Of California, San Diego
|
$34,889,769
|
$17,444,885
|
San Diego State University
|
$29,394,934
|
$14,697,467
|
San Diego Miramar College
|
$3,235,898
|
$1,617,949
|
San Diego Mesa College
|
$5,911,519
|
$2,955,760
|
San Diego Culinary Institute
|
$70,731
|
$35,366
|
San Diego City College
|
$4,592,301
|
$2,296,151
|
San Diego Christian College
|
$421,905
|
$210,953
|
Platt College - San Diego
|
$412,152
|
$93,689
|
Design Institute Of San Diego
|
$149,639
|
$74,820
|
California College San Diego
|
$2,281,144
|
$1,140,572
|
Associated Barber College OfSan Diego
|
$199,340
|
$99,670
|
Grossmont College
|
$7,141,562
|
$3,570,781
|
Southwestern Community College
|
$9,253,264
|
$4,626,632
|
California State University, San Marcos
|
$15,963,036
|
$7,981,518
|
National University
|
$4,563,497
|
$2,281,749
|
Point Loma Nazarene University
|
$2,913,693
|
$1,456,847
|
Miracosta College
|
$5,511,006
|
$2,755,503
|
Cuyamaca College
|
$2,918,721
|
$1,459,361
|
California Western School OfLaw
|
$196,710
|
$98,355
|
Alliant International University
|
$679,282
|
$339,641
|
Thomas Jefferson School OfLaw
|
$116,684
|
$58,342
|
Palomar College
|
$7,702,862
|
$3,851,431
|
Total
|
$137,435,195
|
$71,360,718
The US Department of Education released allocations under the CARES Act here.
