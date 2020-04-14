REP. SUSAN DAVIS ANNOUNCES $137 MILLION IN EMERGENCY COVID-19 FUNDING AWARDED TO LOCAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

At least $71 million will be distributed to displaced students

Source: Congresswoman Susan Davis

April 14, 2020 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-CA-53), Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, announced that colleges and universities in San Diego County will receive more than $137 million in emergency funding as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed on March 27. At least $71 million of the funding each institution receives will be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food, and other basic essentials.

In total, the CARES Act provides $14 billion in emergency higher education relief funding to help students and institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, the Department of Education announced the first $6 billion of that funding will be immediately sent to institutions so they can begin providing grants to struggling students.

“Students working and planning toward their future have had their lives upended like millions of other Americans because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Davis, a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor. “We must support these students and the institutions as they weather this crisis.”

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

The colleges and universities in San Diego County receiving funding under the CARES Act:

School Total Allocation Minimum Allocation of Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students University Of San Diego $4,426,552 $2,213,276 University Of California, San Diego $34,889,769 $17,444,885 San Diego State University $29,394,934 $14,697,467 San Diego Miramar College $3,235,898 $1,617,949 San Diego Mesa College $5,911,519 $2,955,760 San Diego Culinary Institute $70,731 $35,366 San Diego City College $4,592,301 $2,296,151 San Diego Christian College $421,905 $210,953 Platt College - San Diego $412,152 $93,689 Design Institute Of San Diego $149,639 $74,820 California College San Diego $2,281,144 $1,140,572 Associated Barber College OfSan Diego $199,340 $99,670 Grossmont College $7,141,562 $3,570,781 Southwestern Community College $9,253,264 $4,626,632 California State University, San Marcos $15,963,036 $7,981,518 National University $4,563,497 $2,281,749 Point Loma Nazarene University $2,913,693 $1,456,847 Miracosta College $5,511,006 $2,755,503 Cuyamaca College $2,918,721 $1,459,361 California Western School OfLaw $196,710 $98,355 Alliant International University $679,282 $339,641 Thomas Jefferson School OfLaw $116,684 $58,342 Palomar College $7,702,862 $3,851,431 Total $137,435,195 $71,360,718

The US Department of Education released allocations under the CARES Act here.