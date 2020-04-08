REP. SUSAN DAVIS CO-SPONSORS THE ALL DEPENDENT CHILDREN COUNT ACT TO COVER DEPENDENTS UP TO AGE 24

East County News Service

April 8, 2020 (Washington, D.C.) - Congresswoman Susan Davis (CA-53) cosponsored the All Dependent Children Count Act (H.R. 6420) to expand the definition of a dependent for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The bill would add children younger than 19, students 24 and younger, and eliminate the age limit for dependents who are disabled.

“I am hearing from many constituents who are discovering that they are not getting the help they hoped,” said Rep. Davis. “While the CARES Act has provided millions of Americans hurting from the coronavirus with relief, we are seeing too many people falling through the cracks. As Congress considers another stimulus bill, we need to expand recovery rebates to include more dependent children.”

The CARES Act provides an economic stimulus payment of $500 per child under 17 for most taxpayers with incomes below $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for married taxpayers.

However, under current law, no credit is allowed for dependents older than 16 despite the taxpayer providing the majority of that dependent’s financial support. These dependents also cannot claim the credit for themselves on their own returns.





Full bill text is here.

Congresswoman Davis represents the 53rdCongressional District, which includes central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley and parts of El Cajon and Chula Vista. Davis serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor, where she is Chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. She is also a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.