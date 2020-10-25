REPAIR SMITH, MOBILE MECHANICS COME TO YOU

By Jonathan Goetz

Photo: Kevin from Repair Smith

October 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are staying home and avoiding indoor spaces, where the virus can spread. Waiting for hours in an auto repair shop’s waiting room has become not only inconvenient, but potentially risky. Thankfully, there is an alternative. Repair Smith (www.RepairSmith.com) sends mobile mechanics directly to your home.

This writer was fortunate to win a complimentary repair from the company. Repair Smith’s mobile mechanics were kind, clean and courteous. I would recommend them to others. Their representative, Keith, kept in contact with me, leading up to the diagnostic. A couple of days later, Kevin, a mechanic, conducted the repair.

Repair Smith was convenient. My car went through a diagnostic and subsequent repair, all without having to wait in a car repair shop.

Photo: Kevin (left), Keith (right) from Repair Smith

Keith, the technician from my first visit, ran a basic diagnostic, and topped off the air in my tires. He successfully identified the source of my oil leak, and explained this all in laymen’s terms.

Keith is a pro. He said he has been fixing cars for a long time. He spent some extra time with me explaining costs of certain repairs (even though my repair was free), and the prices all sounded very reasonable.

Once the part arrived at the shop, Kevin came by and replaced it. I am not a car expert, but while Kevin was replacing my spark plugs and the plastic lid on top of the head gasket, he explained each step along the way. I could have waited inside, but was curious to learn more about the process. I was amazed that Kevin finished so quickly! I hadn’t previously realized how quickly one highly qualified mechanic, dedicated solely to your car, can finish.

Kevin has two main hobbies: Magic, the role-playing game, and, of course, fixing cars—taking the mystery out of the process for Repair Smith customers .

He explains, “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

During October, the company is offering 20% off any $500 repair.

You can learn more or book a repair job at your home or business at www.RepairSmith.com.