REPORT STORM DAMAGE IN UNINCORPORATED SAN DIEGO COUNTY WITH THE TELL US NOW APP

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

March 15, 2025 (San Diego) - Most people in the region likely noted this week’s rain and — in some parts of the county—snow. Residents of San Diego County’s unincorporated areas can report non-emergency storm damage through the “Tell Us Now!” app.

Storm damage includes potholes, fallen trees, flooded roadways and downed powerlines. The free app makes it easy to report these issues and track the progress of your report on your smartphone.

You can download the app on both Apple and Android devices , it is also available in Spanish for those whose phone settings are set to Spanish.

How to Submit a Report

To report storm-related damage in unincorporated areas, follow these steps:

Download and open the Tell Us Now! app on your Apple or Android device.

Select a category and the nature of the request.

Attach a photo of the request if available.

Provide the location and a description of the request.

Enter your contact information.

Submit the request.

When a report is submitted, the appropriate County departments will be quickly notified. If the complaint is not under the County’s jurisdiction, the app will notify you of the correct authority to contact to fix the problem.

In addition to storm-related issues, residents can also report:

Air quality complaints, such as smoke, odors or dust.

Vector control issues, like mosquito breeding areas, green pools or dead birds, which can be indicators of West Nile virus.

Code compliance issues, like abandoned vehicles, graffiti or illegal dumping.

Pricing and scale issues at businesses, including gas pumps and grocery stores.

Non-emergency problems at a County-operated park or space.

Other road service requests that are not storm related.