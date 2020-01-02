REPORT URGING ACTION ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION FUNDING RELEASED

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
Source: Circulate San Diego
 
February 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (photo, center) and affordable housing advocates joined Circulate San Diego for the release of “Fair Share,” Circulate’s report that details how San Diego is not receiving its fair share of affordable housing and transportation funds.
 
The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program is a state grant program that funds the construction of affordable housing and transportation projects that address San Diego’s homelessness and housing crisis, and greenhouse gas reductions goals. Unfortunately, the San Diego region received $14 million less than it would if it had won grant funding proportionate with the County’s share of California’s population in the last grant cycle alone.
 
“As this report makes clear, we need to move together as a region to make San Diego more competitive for funding that can lower housing costs, reduce traffic congestion, address climate change - all while building a San Diego for all” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.
 
“Local jurisdictions and agencies can make a difference to bring state Cap-and-Trade dollars to the San Diego region,” Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego’s Director of Policy and co-author of the report said. “By acting strategically, the region can secure its fair share of benefits from California.”
 
The following supporters attended the press conference:
 
  • Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County
  • Nicole Capretz, Climate Action Campaign
  • Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego
  • Colin Parent, Circulate San Diego
  • Mike Magallanes, Southwest Carpenters
  • Ken Sauder, Wakeland
  • John Seymour, National Core
  • Community Housing Works
 
The report may be downloaded here: http://www.circulatesd.org/fairshare
 
Circulate San Diego is a regional nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing mobility and making the region a better place to move, work, learn and play. Their work focuses on creating great mobility choices, more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods, and land uses that promote sustainable growth. For more information, go to www.circulatesd.org.

Comments

Apparently San Diego is incapable

Submitted by on

of funding projects to help homeless people and depends upon grants to capable civic organizations like Father Joe's Villages -- is that correct?

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon