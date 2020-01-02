REPORT URGING ACTION ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION FUNDING RELEASED

Source: Circulate San Diego Source: Circulate San Diego

February 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (photo, center) and affordable housing advocates joined Circulate San Diego for the release of “ Fair Share ,” Circulate’s report that details how San Diego is not receiving its fair share of affordable housing and transportation funds.

The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program is a state grant program that funds the construction of affordable housing and transportation projects that address San Diego’s homelessness and housing crisis, and greenhouse gas reductions goals. Unfortunately, the San Diego region received $14 million less than it would if it had won grant funding proportionate with the County’s share of California’s population in the last grant cycle alone.

“As this report makes clear, we need to move together as a region to make San Diego more competitive for funding that can lower housing costs, reduce traffic congestion, address climate change - all while building a San Diego for all” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

“Local jurisdictions and agencies can make a difference to bring state Cap-and-Trade dollars to the San Diego region,” Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego’s Director of Policy and co-author of the report said. “By acting strategically, the region can secure its fair share of benefits from California.”

The following supporters attended the press conference:

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County

Nicole Capretz, Climate Action Campaign

Maya Rosas, Circulate San Diego

Colin Parent, Circulate San Diego

Mike Magallanes, Southwest Carpenters

Ken Sauder, Wakeland

John Seymour, National Core

Community Housing Works

The report may be downloaded here: http://www.circulatesd.org/fairshare