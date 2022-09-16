REPORTED GUNSHOT PROMPTED SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS IN ALPINE

East County News Service

September 16, 2022 (Alpine) – Shadow Hills Elementary School in Alpine and Creekside Learning Center were briefly locked down today after a report of a gunshot fired near the campuses shortly after 10 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, school staff immediately initiated a campus-wide lockdown at both schools.

Deputies searched both schools. “They were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting,” says Captain Michael Rand with the Alpine Sheriff’s station. “The lockdown was lifted just before 11:00 a.m. No children, teachers or staff were hurt.”

The Alpine Sheriff's Station thanks parents and family members of students for remaining calm in a stressful situation and allowing deputies to safely clear the campus.

“Keeping your children safe is the top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Alpine Union School District,” Captain Rand says.

Dr. Rich Newman, Superintendent of Alpine Union School District, thanked the Sheriff’s department and staff in a letter to AUSD families.

“I want to assure you that we take the safety and security of our students and staff ery seriously,” he wrote.

Newman said numerous measures are taken to enhance safety including staff training for a crisis “such as the one that occurred today.”

In addition, cameras have been installed at school entry points, gates have automatic closures to assure they are not accidentally left open, and all visitors are screened and checked through the FBI database before being admitted to a school. The district coordinates with law enforcement and on Wednesday, the board of Trustees approved new fencing to fully secure four campuses based on security recommendations of the Sheriff’s Department.

Newman urged parents and staff to download the district’s app from the Apple and Google Play store to stay informed in any future incident.

“While it is devastating to think of a violent act being attempted in one of our schools, it is important to remember that our students, parents, and staff are our best line of defense,” he concluded. “We rely on our ENTIRE school community to inform a school official if they are aware of any threat so it can be thoroughly investigated as we take all reports very seriously. As we often say, if you see something, say something.”





