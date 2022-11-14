REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE

By Miriam Raftery

November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley.

On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.

The reporting party, an acquaintance of Munguia, said he found Munguia when he came home from work. Although the reporting party indicated the shooting as an apparent suicide, Lieutenant Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit told East County Magazine, “We are investigating this as a homicide.”

