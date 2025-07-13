RESIDENTS URGE COUNCIL MEMBERS TO BAN SALE OF ALL ANIMALS IN LEMON GROVE





Story and photo by Jennifer Sencion

July 13, 2025 (Lemon Grove) — Dozens of concerned residents and animal advocates spoke at the Lemon Grove City Council meeting Tuesday night to demand a citywide ban on the retail sale of all animals.

Sixteen of the nearly 20 speakers urged Councilmembers to expand on California Assembly Bill 485, which already prohibits the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail stores, to include all animals in the ban.

Much of the concerns centered on Lemon Grove Pet Supplies and Exotics, a pet store located on Main Street that has been in business for over a decade. Many of the speakers shared personal experiences at the shop, ranging from witnessing unsanitary conditions to finding deceased animals.

“Birds were stuffed in tiny cages piled high to the ceiling, they looked absolutely filthy, they were screeching and biting the wires of their cages,” alleged Cassondra Flanery, a Lemon Grove resident who launched a petition to shut down the shop.

Despite seven formal complaints to animal control and over 1,300 signatures on the petition to close the shop, Lemon Grove Pet Supplies and Exotics remains in business as animal control officers have found all animals to be safe and healthy with no code violations or laws being broken.

“I walked in the store eight years ago and it was filthy… I knew I was coming to speak to you today, so I revisited the store recently, the smell is horrific We need to get animal control to do an investigation” testified Michele Walther. who has spoken out against Lemon Grove Pet Supplies and Exotics at previous council meetings.

Other speakers cited similar concerns, urging the Council to ban animal sales and hold businesses accountable for inhumane conditions.

While the Council did not take official action Tuesday night, Mayor Alysson Snow thanked all of the speakers.

“The stories that we heard tonight are shocking and no one abides by that kind of treatment to any living being,” said Mayor Snow.

City Manager Lydia Romero stated, “I will also make sure we send code enforcement and animal enforcement to Lemon Grove Pets yet again and have them look at two municipal codes: 6.04, which is sanitation requirements and 6.04170, which is facilities for animals and make sure they have those facilities.

No timeline has been set for a formal discussion on a potential ban on the retail sale of animals in Lemon Grove, but community members have expressed their commitment to pushing for the expansion of Assembly Bill 485.

