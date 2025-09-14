Resources available for residents affected by the Coches Fire

Printer-friendly version
By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office
September 14, 2025 (Lakeside) - An online guide is available to help people who lost their home or sustained damages in the Coches Fire. Resources include information for homeowners seeking property tax relief, permits for repairs or rebuilding, along with self-sufficiency resources.
Details about these services are listed on the County AlertSanDiego website, including contact information for various agencies
Some services provided by the County include:
- The Assessor has Disaster Relief claim forms for homes or businesses with property damages of $10,000 or more. The office can also assist with vital record replacement.
- Planning and Development Services assists with temporary occupancy permits, and information related to repairs and rebuilding.
- Health and Human Services offers information on assistance for food, medical services, housing and more.
- Environmental Health and Quality assists with permits for repairs on damaged mobile home parks and water systems.
Additionally, information for community-based organizations such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Team Rubicon is also included.
The County Office of Emergency Services provides regional recovery resources following an emergency or disaster. Before an emergency, register your cell phone for AlertSanDiego emergency alerts, create a Personal Disaster Plan, create an evacuation go-kit and a shelter-in-place kit and practice evacuating your household in 15 minutes or less.
