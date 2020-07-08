RESTAURANT IN A DAY: COMMUNITY PITCHES IN TO HELP POPULAR RAMONA EATERY MOVE OUTSIDE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left, last year: Marinade on Main’s indoor dining area is closed due to the countywide shutdown, so friends are pitching in to create an outdoor patio-style dining area in the parking lot.

July 8, 2020 (Ramona) – When San Diego County Health officials ordered indoor restaurants closed effective yesterday, Vineyard Grant James owner Susanne Sapier leaped int action to help Marinade on Main, a farm-to-table fresh restaurant in Ramona, remain viable. So she sent out an email to community members asking for help to create a “restaurant in a day” – in the parking lot.

The email asked community members to donate pop-up tents, umbrellas/shade coverings, tables, chairs, café lights, misters, ground covering, wall coverings such as lattices or antique doors, plants, large pots to hold plants or trees, and old furnishings to serve as a hostess station and stand for dishes.

A work party is planned for 4 p.m. this afternoon to put together the new outdoor dining area, which is slated to open tomorrow.

“Let’s help Marinade get through this!” said Sapier, who previously aided the restaurant by offering boxed lunches to go from Marinade on Main for wine club members during a drive-through wine pickup event.