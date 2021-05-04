RESTAURANTS AND OTHER FOOD AND ALCOHOL VENUES CAN NOW APPLY FOR RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUNDS UNDER AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

East County News Service

May 4, 2021 (San Diego) – Applications can now be submitted for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to offset losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To apply, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration’s application portal . The fund is part of the American Rescue Plan and is open not only to restaurants, but also caters, bars, bakeries, wineries, breweries, food carts, inns and certain other businesses where food sales provided a major source of revenues.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who championed the bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, says small businesses are “the backbone of our community and our economy, and they need and deserve more help to make it through this pandemic.”

She adds, “I was proud to fight to make sure small business owners, including the thousands of restaurant owners in my district, received direct support from the American Rescue Plan, and I’m excited today to announce the opening of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which will help keep businesses open, workers on payroll, and our economy back on track.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023. Interested parties can visit SBA.gov/restaurants for more information.

Entities eligible to apply include: