REVIEW: SHAKESPEARE'S TWELFTH NIGHT AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE THROUGH MAY 24

Get ready for a whirlwind of mistaken identity, tangled romance, and laugh-out-loud confusion in this timeless Shakespeare comedy.





By G. A. McNeeley

Photography By Kristin Campbell

May 22, 2025 (El Cajon) — Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy that was created by William Shakespeare, and directed by Linda Libby. This is one show at the Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre that you’ll definitely want to check out.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it follows shipwrecked twins, Viola and Sebastian, as they find themselves lost in the strange land of Illyria. Violet, disguised as the young Cesario, falls in love with the noble Orsino, who is in love with the beautiful Olivia. But, Olivia falls in love with Cesario, who’s idolized by the pompous Malvolio. Meanwhile, Sebastian’s unexpected arrival only adds to the confusion, as he embarks on a quest to find his sister.

If you enjoy period pieces or comedies, then this show is definitely for you. This bold and stylish reimagining of the beloved comedy will transport you into a 1920s speakeasy, where mistaken identities, unrequited love, and mischievous revelry take center stage.

Viola (Angelina Rodriguez) is a great protagonist, who proves to be quite resourceful. The character was memorable, and her disguise as Cesario was one of the most entertaining parts of the show. Rodriguez gave an excellent performance.

The complicated love triangle between Violet, the lovesick Duke Orsino (Dominic La Frantz), and the enchanting Olivia (Kaylee Kloberdanz) was easily the best part of the show. La Frantz’s and Kloberdanz’s performances were just as memorable.

Meanwhile, hijinks ensue within Olivia’s riotous household, including the clever Maria (Shanell), the raucous Sir Toby Belch (Ace N. Spades), and the hapless Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Tim Webb), who conspire together to upend the rigid Malvolia (Stephen Foo). The comedic timing of Shanell, Spades, Webb, and Foo was definitely on point.

Presiding over the madness is the ever-witty Feste (Faith “Sniff” Davidson), whose songs and sharp insights remind us that love, laughter, and folly are never far apart. Davidson’s comedic timing was just as memorable, and was easily one of the best parts of the show for me.

The rest of the cast includes Em Danque, Erik D. Resendiz Fuentes, Tori Mitchell, Aubrey Schreier, and Eliana Tuley, who were all just as wonderful. Fuentes’ performance as Sebastian was another important and memorable part of the show.

The set was definitely memorable, as it looks just like a speakeasy. They had tables and chairs, a counter and stools, windows, a working door, and more. The staff who put the sets together did an excellent job.

The costuming was excellent, and all of the costumes had an era-appropriate feeling to them. The staff who created the costumes did an amazing job.

The comedy was another one of the greatest elements of the show, and the entire cast had excellent comedic timing, which made for a great show.

A quick shoutout to anyone else involved with the show. There’s a lot that goes into productions like this, and it’s nice that playbills were handed out that have everyone’s names and crew positions listed inside.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the show yet, you can still see it at 7:30 p.m. on May 22, May 23, and May 24, as well as at 2:00 p.m. on May 24.

Tickets are $18.00 for the general public, $14.00 for educators, seniors, and military members, and $10.00 for students and GCCCD employees. Click here to buy tickets.

The Performing and Visual Arts Center (PVAC) is in Building 22, at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020.





