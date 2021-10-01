REVIEW OF INTO THE WOODS: LIVE THEATRE RETURNS TO GROSSMONT COLLEGE

By Kathy Carpenter

October 1, 2021 La Mesa) -- Into the theatre to watch a play, into the theater without delay. For the first time in over 18 months, Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre presents in its brand new beautiful theater with a production of "Into The Woods."

Walking into the new theatre was deja vu. It looked exactly like the old one, updated and in a new building.

Grossmont is going over and beyond to take all necessary precautions to keep you safe from COVID-19. First, you need to show proof of vaccination, or a negative test result when picking up your ticket before the performance date and again before you go into the theatre. Masks are to be worn while on campus and in the theatre. Only a few seats are being sold, with plenty of space between parties including rows between patrons. The cast is also masked.

“Into the Woods” is a Brothers Grimm fairytale about wishes, family and choices. Music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim. The play takes us beyond our loving tales deeper into what happens if we get what we wish for. The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk—all told through song. The first act is nice and pretty, the tales we expect. The second act tries taking a more realistic look.

The cast is large and wonderful, with so many characters to shine a light on. Each actor has a spotlight. My favorite in this version, the witch, is played by Adelaida Martinez. She was so powerful, as both a singer and actress. Director Bibi Mama played 17 characters, most with main roles and brought forth a regaling production.

I love the catchy tunes, although it is hard to understand quite what is being sung at times. The music is wonderful. So many songs to love, including "Hello Little Girl." "Agony" and "Moments in the Woods." The humor is delightful and the shoe is one of my favorites, even with the second half twist.